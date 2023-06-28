How should a robot explore the Moon? A simple question shows the limits of current AI systems
By Sally Cripps, Director of Technology UTS Human Technology Institute, Professor of Mathematcis and Statistics, University of Technology Sydney
Alex Fischer, Honorary Fellow, Australian National University
Edward Santow, Professor & Co-Director, Human Technology Institute, University of Technology Sydney
Hadi Mohasel Afshar, Lead Research Scientist, University of Technology Sydney
Nicholas Davis, Industry Professor of Emerging Technology and Co-Director, Human Technology Institute, University of Technology Sydney
To be useful in high-stakes situations, AI needs to understand cause and effect – and the limits of its knowledge.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 27, 2023