Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bailout, Band-Aid or back to basics? 3 questions NZ's university funding review must ask

By Nicola Gaston, Co-Director of the MacDiarmid Institute for Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology, University of Auckland
The $128 million funding boost for the tertiary sector is only a stop-gap measure. But it can buy time for a genuine rethink of the entire system.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chinese citizens find ways to dissent despite the risks
~ Supreme Court says state lawmakers can't just ignore state law when drawing voting districts or choosing presidential electors
~ An unbroken covenant with God: what the Hajj means for Muslims
~ You can't buy much for $1, except maybe a global company. Why PwC could be sold for less than the price of a stamp
~ Venezuela: ICC Investigation Gets Go-Ahead
~ Australia has introduced a new bill that will allow us to ship carbon emissions overseas. Here's why that's not a great idea
~ Run Rabbit Run isn’t excessively bad – just earnest, heavy-handed and predictable
~ The Voice alone won't solve the issues facing Indigenous people. Everyone has to do that work
~ 'It makes me nervous': how to help your child prepare for high school
~ 'The dirty disease' – both smokers and non-smokers get lung cancer. They face stigma on top of illness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter