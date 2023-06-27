Tolerance.ca
Australia has introduced a new bill that will allow us to ship carbon emissions overseas. Here's why that's not a great idea

By Samantha Hepburn, Professor, Deakin Law School, Deakin University
Australia wants to allow export of CO₂ for the purpose of “sequestration”, or storage under the sea. Fossil fuel companies, or research organisations, would need to first apply for an export permit.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
