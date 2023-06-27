'The dirty disease' – both smokers and non-smokers get lung cancer. They face stigma on top of illness
By Jianni Tien, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Alex Broom, Professor of Sociology & Director, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney
Katherine Kenny, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Malinda Itchins, Researcher, Department of Medical Oncology, Royal North Shore Hospital,, University of Sydney
The success of anti-smoking campaigns has come with growing stigma around lung cancer. Over one quarter of Australians admit they have less sympathy for lung cancer sufferers.
- Tuesday, June 27, 2023