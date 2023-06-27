Tolerance.ca
On the 10th anniversary of the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster, what's changed?

By Bruce Campbell, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Lac-Mégantic haunts rail transportation in North America. Here’s a look at how little has changed when it comes to rail safety since the disaster in rural Québec10 years ago.The Conversation


© The Conversation
