Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's mobile money system has a dark side even though it's convenient - new study explores the risks

By Emmanuel Mogaji, Associate Professor in Marketing, Keele University
Financial services play vital roles in supporting economic activities. In Nigeria, though, a significant number of people don’t have access to essential banking services.

A 2021 World Bank report shows that only 45% of Nigerian adults have bank…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In a first for Jamaica, Kwame McPherson is selected overall winner of the 2023 Commonwealth Short Story Prize
~ African women lawyers: numbers are up but report sheds light on obstacles to leadership in the profession
~ Illegal organ trade is more sophisticated than one might think - who's behind it and how it could be controlled
~ We have forgotten what a 'natural' river even looks like
~ Would better buildings help fix the NHS? The story of Britain's hospitals, from grand designs to counting the costs
~ Euclid space mission is set for launch – here's how it will test alternative theories of gravity
~ We found coronaviruses in UK bats -- so far the danger’s minimal but we need to know more about viruses that can spread to humans
~ Many people think it's impossible to be LGBTQ+ and religious – this 'homosecularism' is dangerous for asylum seekers
~ Welsh mining towns had alternative currencies 200 years ago – here's what the crypto world could learn from them
~ Dyma beth allai'r byd crypto ei ddysgu o'r arian cyfredol oedd yn cael ei dalu i weithwyr yng Nghymru canrifoedd yn ôl
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter