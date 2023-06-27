Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We have forgotten what a 'natural' river even looks like

By David Sear, Professor in Physical Geography, University of Southampton
Britain’s rivers are under the spotlight because of an untreated sewage crisis, and the pendulum of floods and droughts that are the hallmark of a warming world. But hidden within these policy debates is a pervasive and under reported issue:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In a first for Jamaica, Kwame McPherson is selected overall winner of the 2023 Commonwealth Short Story Prize
~ African women lawyers: numbers are up but report sheds light on obstacles to leadership in the profession
~ Nigeria's mobile money system has a dark side even though it's convenient - new study explores the risks
~ Illegal organ trade is more sophisticated than one might think - who's behind it and how it could be controlled
~ Would better buildings help fix the NHS? The story of Britain's hospitals, from grand designs to counting the costs
~ Euclid space mission is set for launch – here's how it will test alternative theories of gravity
~ We found coronaviruses in UK bats -- so far the danger’s minimal but we need to know more about viruses that can spread to humans
~ Many people think it's impossible to be LGBTQ+ and religious – this 'homosecularism' is dangerous for asylum seekers
~ Welsh mining towns had alternative currencies 200 years ago – here's what the crypto world could learn from them
~ Dyma beth allai'r byd crypto ei ddysgu o'r arian cyfredol oedd yn cael ei dalu i weithwyr yng Nghymru canrifoedd yn ôl
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter