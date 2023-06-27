Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Asteroid City: Wes Anderson's cosmic tale is his most engaging in years

By Tom Hemingway, Teaching Fellow in Film and Television Studies, University of Warwick
Wes Anderson’s new film Asteroid City (2023) is a sci-fi dramedy following a grieving family stranded in a rural US town during a star-gazing event in the summer of 1955.

However, it’s also a text by fictional playwright, Conrad Earp (Edward Norton), the writing and dramatisation of which forms the basis of this film’s framing story. And those hyper-saturated, expansive vistas you’re likely to be familiar with from the film’s promotional materials are from the in-world, televised dramatisation of this play.

You’re right, it’s confusing.

This is a story within…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In a first for Jamaica, Kwame McPherson is selected overall winner of the 2023 Commonwealth Short Story Prize
~ African women lawyers: numbers are up but report sheds light on obstacles to leadership in the profession
~ Nigeria's mobile money system has a dark side even though it's convenient - new study explores the risks
~ Illegal organ trade is more sophisticated than one might think - who's behind it and how it could be controlled
~ We have forgotten what a 'natural' river even looks like
~ Would better buildings help fix the NHS? The story of Britain's hospitals, from grand designs to counting the costs
~ Euclid space mission is set for launch – here's how it will test alternative theories of gravity
~ We found coronaviruses in UK bats -- so far the danger’s minimal but we need to know more about viruses that can spread to humans
~ Many people think it's impossible to be LGBTQ+ and religious – this 'homosecularism' is dangerous for asylum seekers
~ Welsh mining towns had alternative currencies 200 years ago – here's what the crypto world could learn from them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter