Napping may be beneficial for your brain – here's how

By Valentina Paz, Assistant Researcher in the MRC Unit for Lifelong Health and Ageing, UCL
Hassan S Dashti, Instructor in Anaesthesia Medicine, Harvard University
Victoria Garfield, Senior Research Fellow in Genetic Epidemiology, UCL
Sleep plays an important role in keeping the brain healthy, which is why people are advised to get at least 7-9 hours each night. When people have difficulties with sleep, for example, they usually feel more stressed. This is because a lack of sleep activates the body’s stress response, which affects different brain and body systems. This could lead to stress-related disorders.

Napping also appears to be beneficial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
