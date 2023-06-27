Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Ashes: how England cricket's head coach Brendon McCullum developed his 'Bazball' style

By David Turner, Senior Lecturer in Sports Coaching, Anglia Ruskin University
Matt Jewiss, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science (Sport Psychology), Anglia Ruskin University
The Ashes series of Test cricket matches (played by England and Australia) are a sporting fixture like no other and serve up a scintillating summer of high quality Test match cricket. It is one of the leading biannual international Test cricket series in the world.

This year’s series has added intrigue, as England head coach Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time.

England were humiliatingly outplayed when losing the most recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The UN Human Rights Council Should Address the Rapidly Growing Human Rights Crisis in Tunisia
~ UN Chief’s ‘List of Shame’ Adds Russia, Omits Israel
~ Palestinians battle for their homes in East Jerusalem
~ The Titan disaster investigation has begun. An expert explains what might happen next
~ Intermittent fasting and calorie counting about equal for weight loss – new study
~ Napping may be beneficial for your brain – here's how
~ COVID-19 hurt kids' math learning more than reading and writing – with the biggest setbacks in fall 2020
~ South Korea has the lowest fertility rate in the world – and that doesn't bode well for its economy
~ Right-to-charge laws bring the promise of EVs to apartments, condos and rentals
~ The digital future may rely on ultrafast optical electronics and computers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter