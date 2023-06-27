Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Over 100 arrests following Pride march in Istanbul

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The emphasis on family values and the portrayal of LGBTQ+ pleople as a threat to these values has been part of a narrative often resorted to by local politicians including President Erdogan.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Titan sub disaster investigation has begun. Here’s what might happen next
~ Bees are astonishingly good at making decisions – and our computer model explains how that's possible
~ Turkey: Mass Detentions at Pride Marches
~ Interview with Bao Choy, a Hong Kong reporter who won a 3-year legal battle over investigative journalism
~ Syria: UN member states must support institution for conflict’s disappeared
~ Algeria: Free People Held After Activist Fled
~ Kyrgyzstan: Attacks on Media, Free Expression
~ How do I insert a tampon?
~ Australia is not giving Ukraine the military support it needs – sending our retired jets would be a start
~ An unlikely hero: American Born Chinese challenges the model minority myth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter