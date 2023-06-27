Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's hidden housing crisis: survivors of modern slavery have few safe places to turn

By Kyla Raby, PhD candidate researching the role of consumers in eradicating modern slavery in supply chains, University of South Australia
Nerida Chazal, Lecturer in Criminal Justice and Sociology, University of South Australia
Australia is not immune to the rapidly growing global problem of modern slavery. In fact, new research has found the number of people living in modern slavery has more than doubled in the past four years, rising to an estimated 41,000.

Sadly, very few people are formally identified as victims and able to access vital support. For example, in the 2021-22 financial year, the Australian Federal Police received just 294…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syria: UN member states must support institution for conflict’s disappeared
~ Algeria: Free People Held After Activist Fled
~ Kyrgyzstan: Attacks on Media, Free Expression
~ Decolonising the news: 4 fundamental questions media can ask themselves when covering stories about Māori
~ Canada's misguided changes to drug regulation could fast-track unproven medications and divert funds from other health needs
~ What is ‘heteroactivism’? How sports became a battleground for opposing LGBTIQ+ progress
~ We need to decarbonise our electricity supply, and quickly – Alan Finkel shows how green energy can be a reality, and bring economic benefits
~ Marshall Islands, a nation at the heart of global shipping, fights for climate justice
~ Paracetamol versus ibuprofen – which works best and when?
~ What do the different colours of mould mean in my house?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter