Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Attacks on Media, Free Expression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester holds a sign saying “don’t scare everyone” during a rally for freedom of speech and freedom for political prisoners in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on November 25, 2022. © 2022 VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP via Getty Images (Bishkek) – Kyrgyzstan’s parliament should reject two draft laws currently under discussion that would restrict freedom of speech and the work of the mass media, Human Rights Watch said today. These draft laws, as well as a highly controversial draft law on “foreign representatives” that would restrict the activities of nongovernmental organizations,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
