Human Rights Observatory

Decolonising the news: 4 fundamental questions media can ask themselves when covering stories about Māori

By Angela Moewaka Barnes, Senior researcher, Massey University
Belinda Borell, Kairangahau, Massey University
Tim McCreanor, Professor of Race Relations, Health and Wellbeing, Massey University
A Treaty framework developed for New Zealand On Air offers a way for journalists to critically evaluate their own work and promote more accountable and equitable day-to-day reporting.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
