A new study of Warlpiri language shows how 'baby talk' helps little kids learn to speak
By Rikke Louise Bundgaard-Nielsen, Teaching Associate, The University of Melbourne
Alice Nelson, Warlpiri Indigenous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Carmel O'Shannessy, Associate Professor of linguistics, Australian National University
Jessie Bartlett, Warlpiri Indigenous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Vanessa Napaltjari Davis, Researcher, Tangentyere Research Hub, Australian National University
Previous studies of baby talk have focussed on European languages, Mandarin and Japanese. For the first time, research looks at an Australian Indigenous language.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 26, 2023