How Indigenous economic development corporations can support a just, low-carbon energy transition

By Christina E. Hoicka, Associate Professor of Geography and Civil Engineering, University of Victoria
Matthew Foss, Vice President Research and Public Policy, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business
There are over 50,000 Indigenous businesses in Canada today. According to the 2020 census, the Indigenous economy generated a gross domestic product of $48.9 billion dollars. A growing number of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities are establishing economic development corporations (EDCs), of which many are involved in the renewable energy sector.

