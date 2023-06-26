Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Torture as a weapon of war must cease, rights experts demand

UN rights experts marked the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on Monday, by reiterating their call for an “absolute prohibition” on the use of torture during armed conflict, calling also for a push to end the international trade in instruments of torture.


© United Nations -
~ Security in eastern DR Congo continues to worsen, Security Council hears
~ Myanmar Burns $446 Million in Seized Drugs
~ Rethinking education in the context of sustainable development in Trinidad & Tobago
~ Here's how much water it takes to make a serving of beef – and why where it comes from is so important
~ 6 ways universities can promote health on campus — and measure progress
~ USA: UN Special Rapporteur’s findings reinforce urgent need to close Guantánamo and provide redress for past and present detainees
~ In Jamaica, citizens urge action, not more words, following a child’s murder
~ Supreme Court has not committed to a major innovation in transparency it started during the pandemic
~ Two in five children in care are placed outside their local authority – here’s why that's a problem
~ Military interventions have failed to end DRC's conflict – what's gone wrong
