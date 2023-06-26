Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two in five children in care are placed outside their local authority – here’s why that's a problem

By Anders Bach-Mortensen, Senior Postdoctoral Researcher in Social Policy, University of Oxford
Benjamin Goodair, Doctoral Scholar in Social Policy, University of Oxford
Jane Barlow, Professor of Evidence Based Intervention and Policy Evaluation, University of Oxford
Since June 2022, a series of BBC investigations have made shocking revelations about terrible abuse and malpractice in a number of children’s homes run by the Hesley Group in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Among other things, the reports describe instances of physical assaults and psychological abuse on vulnerable children by staff.

These revelations prompted the government to commission an expert…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
