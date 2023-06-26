Two in five children in care are placed outside their local authority – here’s why that's a problem
By Anders Bach-Mortensen, Senior Postdoctoral Researcher in Social Policy, University of Oxford
Benjamin Goodair, Doctoral Scholar in Social Policy, University of Oxford
Jane Barlow, Professor of Evidence Based Intervention and Policy Evaluation, University of Oxford
Since June 2022, a series of BBC investigations have made shocking revelations about terrible abuse and malpractice in a number of children’s homes run by the Hesley Group in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Among other things, the reports describe instances of physical assaults and psychological abuse on vulnerable children by staff.
These revelations prompted the government to commission an expert…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 26, 2023