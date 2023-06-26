Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Dog detectives can sniff out protected great crested newts and reduce costly construction delays

By Nikki Glover, PhD Candidate in Environmental Biology, University of Salford
Construction projects often find themselves at odds with the great crested newt. In 2020, the then UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, referred to them as a drag on the economy, citing their presence on development sites as a cause for costly delays. These creatures even put a stop to Ed Sheeran’s proposal to build…The Conversation


