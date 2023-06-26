Tolerance.ca
Eswatini: Still No Justice for 2021 Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists hold posters and chant to pay tribute to the assassinated Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, Human Rights Lawyer Thulani Maseko in Nakuru Town, January 30, 2023.  © 2023 James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Johannesburg) – Eswatini authorities have failed to ensure accountability for the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters by security forces that began two years ago, Human Rights Watch said today. The crackdown led to the deaths of at least 46 people, as well as other serious human rights abuses. Since pro-democracy demonstrations began in May 2021, the government…


