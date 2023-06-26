Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Baby deaths in Tanzania: being born in a city no longer increases their chances of survival

By Peter Macharia, Post-doc at Institute of Tropical Medicine, Antwerp & visiting scientist, KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme
Andrea Barnabas Pembe, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences
Claudia Hanson, Senior Lecturer, Karolinska Institutet
Lenka Benova, Professor of Maternal and Reproductive Health, Institute of Tropical Medicine Antwerp
Five million children under five years old died in 2021. Of these, nearly half occurred within the first month – a time of high vulnerability. Sub-Saharan Africa had the highest death rate in the world: 27 in 1,000 newborn babies (1,067,000). This is 11 times higher than in countries with the lowest rates (2 deaths in 1,000), such as Australia and New Zealand.

Over the past decades, newborn mortality has been markedly lower in urban…The Conversation


