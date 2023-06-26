Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court is not committed to a major innovation in transparency it started during the pandemic

By Eve Ringsmuth, Associate Professor of Political Science, Oklahoma State University
Rachael Houston, Assistant Professor of American judicial politics, Texas Christian University
Timothy Johnson, Horace T. Morse Distinguished Professor of Political Science and Law, University of Minnesota
The Supreme Court has not yet committed to making livestreaming oral arguments a permanent part of its work. But this measure could lead to more transparency and possibly confidence in the court.The Conversation


