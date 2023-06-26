Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Body mass index: why practitioners are relying on it less when looking at a patient’s health

By James King, Senior Lecturer in Exercise Physiology, Loughborough University
David Stensel, Professor of Exercise Metabolism, Loughborough University
Dimitris Papamargaritis, Lecturer in Diabetes and Endocrinology, University of Leicester
Body mass index has long been used by doctors as the standard method for measuring health – and often still is. But earlier this month, the American Medical Association (AMA) adopted a new policy that cautions medical professionals from using the body mass index (BMI) as a stand-alone clinical tool during patient consultations. In 2022, England’s National Institute for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Baby deaths in Tanzania: being born in a city no longer increases their chances of survival
~ Supreme Court is not committed to a major innovation in transparency it started during the pandemic
~ Asian folktales offer moral lessons that help reduce racial prejudice in children
~ Do you crush microbes when you step on them?
~ Taking students to the range to learn about gun culture firsthand
~ BMI alone will no longer be treated as the go-to measure for weight management – an obesity medicine physician explains the seismic shift taking place
~ States are weakening their child labor restrictions nearly 8 decades after the US government took kids out of the workforce
~ Fifty years after the Uruguay coup, why so few people have been brought to justice for dictatorship crimes
~ Plastic pollution: campaigners around the world are using the courts to clean up – but manufacturers are fighting back
~ Two in five children in care are placed outside their local authority - here’s why that's a problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter