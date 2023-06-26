Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fifty years after the Uruguay coup, why so few people have been brought to justice for dictatorship crimes

By Francesca Lessa, Lecturer in Latin American Studies and Development, University of Oxford
Uruguay marks 50 years from the beginning of its coup on June 27. On this day in 1973, President Juan Maria Bordaberry and the armed forces shut down parliament and inaugurated 12 years of state terror (1973-1985).

This anniversary offers an opportunity to reflect on why Uruguay has not brought more people to trial for human…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
