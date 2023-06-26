Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zongo case: justice for the death of a Burkinabe journalist

By Amnesty International
On 13 December 1998, Norbert Zongo, an investigative journalist in Burkina, his two collaborators and his younger brother, were assassinated. Their bodies were found charred in the car in which they were traveling together. The police arrived the same day at the scene of the crime, and the prosecutor arrived the next day. The Burkinabe […] The post Zongo case: justice for the death of a Burkinabe journalist appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
