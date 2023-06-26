Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Case on the fight against forced and early marriage in Mali

By Amnesty International
In 2009, the National Assembly of Mali drafted a new Code of Persons and the Family with the aim of modernizing its legislation. The law, while welcomed by human rights defenders, is strongly opposed by Islamic organizations. Under this pressure, a new version was drafted and was adopted by the National Assembly and then promulgated […] The post Case on the fight against forced and early marriage in Mali appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Africans are bridging the language digital divide
~ Sri Lanka's LGBTQ+ community holds Pride events demanding an end to discrimination
~ Rent freezes and rent caps will only worsen, not solve Australia's rental crisis
~ Australia announces $110 million in new military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine
~ Nothing is not nothing: how a scientist set out to sing the story of our origins
~ Soil erosion is filling vital inland river waterholes, putting the squeeze on fish, turtles and crayfish
~ Vale Simon Crean: a true believer in the Labor Party
~ Spain: Inadequate Response to Heatwaves
~ Ogiek case: protection of an indigenous community in Kenya
~ Case of an immigrant mistreated by the judicial and prison system in Tanzania
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter