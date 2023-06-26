Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Australia announces $110 million in new military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Australia will provide $110 million in further assistance to Ukraine, bringing its total support to $790 million during the conflict.

The new package includes 70 military vehicles, artillery ammunition and $10 million to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which manages the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund, to assist with shelter, health services, clean water and sanitation.

Australia will also extend duty-free access for goods imported from Ukraine for another year.

Of the total $790 million Australia has provided, $610 million…The Conversation


Read complete article

