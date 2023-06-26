Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Support for the Voice to Parliament slumps in Newspoll, along with Albanese's ratings

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The ‘no’ campaign now leads by a margin of 46-43% nationally. It also has a majority in polls in four states.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rent freezes and rent caps will only worsen, not solve Australia's rental crisis
~ Australia announces $110 million in new military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine
~ Nothing is not nothing: how a scientist set out to sing the story of our origins
~ Soil erosion is filling vital inland river waterholes, putting the squeeze on fish, turtles and crayfish
~ Vale Simon Crean: a true believer in the Labor Party
~ Spain: Inadequate Response to Heatwaves
~ Putin seriously weakened by Wagner Group mutiny – but it was a missed opportunity for Ukraine too
~ Nothing is left to chance and every detail is carefully calculated: the hyperrealistic (and divisive) paintings of Michael Zavros
~ The rise of Yevgeny Prigozhin: how a one-time food caterer became Vladimir Putin's biggest threat
~ 'Madness stripped away the niceties': Tara Calaby imagines herself into a 19th-century asylum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter