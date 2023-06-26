Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nothing is left to chance and every detail is carefully calculated: the hyperrealistic (and divisive) paintings of Michael Zavros

By Sasha Grishin, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Australian National University
A new exhibition of the Australian artist’s work at QAGOMA is the first comprehensive survey of Michael Zavros in a state gallery.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rent freezes and rent caps will only worsen, not solve Australia's rental crisis
~ Australia announces $110 million in new military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine
~ Nothing is not nothing: how a scientist set out to sing the story of our origins
~ Soil erosion is filling vital inland river waterholes, putting the squeeze on fish, turtles and crayfish
~ Vale Simon Crean: a true believer in the Labor Party
~ Spain: Inadequate Response to Heatwaves
~ Putin seriously weakened by Wagner Group mutiny – but it was a missed opportunity for Ukraine too
~ Support for the Voice to Parliament slumps in Newspoll, along with Albanese's ratings
~ The rise of Yevgeny Prigozhin: how a one-time food caterer became Vladimir Putin's biggest threat
~ 'Madness stripped away the niceties': Tara Calaby imagines herself into a 19th-century asylum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter