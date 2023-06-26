Tolerance.ca
NZ's geothermal wells offer a cheap way of storing carbon permanently -- equivalent to taking 600,000 cars off the road

By David Dempsey, Senior lecturer, University of Canterbury
Karan Titus, PhD Student, University of Canterbury
Rebecca Peer, Lecturer, University of Canterbury
Most technologies for CO₂ removal are expensive. But New Zealand could be doing this cheaper than other countries, taking advantage of existing geothermal and forestry industries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
