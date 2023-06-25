Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Case on the fight against forced and early marriage in Mali

By Amnesty International
In 2009, the National Assembly of Mali drafted a new Code of Persons and the Family with the aim of modernizing its legislation. The law, while welcomed by human rights defenders, is strongly opposed by Islamic organizations. Under this pressure, a new version was drafted and was adopted by the National Assembly and then promulgated […] The post Case on the fight against forced and early marriage in Mali appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
