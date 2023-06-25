Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Atlas Shrugged: Ayn Rand's hero burns the world down when he doesn't get his way. Her fans run the world – should we worry?

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English, University of Sydney
Ayn Rand’s dystopian fable about government meddling in free-market arrangements remains hugely influential, including with Elon Musk. Donald Trump, too, is an Ayn Rand fan. Why is she so popular?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
