Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Battered and broken. I must get out’: what staff told us about teaching and working in universities today

By Nik Taylor, Professor in Sociology, University of Canterbury
Zoei Sutton, Lecturer in Sociology, Flinders University
Stuff cuts are just the most visible aspect of critical problems within the modern university, as a new survey of academic workers reveals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
