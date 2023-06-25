Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Case of an immigrant mistreated by the judicial and prison system in Tanzania

By Amnesty International
Mr X is a Congolese man who was living in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. In early June 2006, he lost his passport. He went to the Tanzanian police to register the loss of his passport and to the DRC embassy to request for a new passport. But on 9 June 2006, Tanzanian authorities arrested him, […] The post Case of an immigrant mistreated by the judicial and prison system in Tanzania appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Putin seriously weakened by Wagner Group mutiny -- but it was a missed opportunity for Ukraine too
~ Atlas Shrugged: Ayn Rand's hero burns the world down when he doesn't get his way. Her fans run the world – should we worry?
~ The Black Summer bushfires put an enormous strain on families with young children. We can't make the same mistakes again
~ ‘Battered and broken. I must get out’: what staff told us about teaching and working in universities today
~ Yes, Australian businesses have become less dynamic. But there are bigger reasons for our sliding productivity growth
~ Between nostalgia and amnesia: the legacy of Julia Gillard as PM, 10 years after her ousting
~ Heard of 'kindy flu'? There's no such thing. But kids are at risk this flu season for one simple reason
~ Ogiek case: protection of an indigenous community in Kenya
~ Advisory opinion of the Court requesting the abrogation of vagrancy laws
~ Case on death-row detainees challenging mandatory death penalty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter