Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Making pride more inclusive means creating space for 2SLGBTQ+ people with disabilities

By Alan Santinele Martino, Assistant Professor, Community Rehabilitation and Disability Studies, University of Calgary
Emily Coombs, Master's student, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Pride month is a celebratory time for many queer people. It is an opportunity for greater visibility in the public sphere. Although 2SLGBTQ+ people are becoming more accepted, those living with disabilities still struggle to be seen and heard.

Queer disabled people, particularly those with invisible disabilities like autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or obsessive-compulsive disorder, are sometimes faced with the complex decision of whether or not to come out. That would often mean battling false stereotypes that disabled…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
