Making pride more inclusive means creating space for 2SLGBTQ+ people with disabilities
By Alan Santinele Martino, Assistant Professor, Community Rehabilitation and Disability Studies, University of Calgary
Emily Coombs, Master's student, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Pride month is a celebratory time for many queer people. It is an opportunity for greater visibility in the public sphere. Although 2SLGBTQ+ people are becoming more accepted, those living with disabilities still struggle to be seen and heard.
Queer disabled people, particularly those with invisible disabilities like autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or obsessive-compulsive disorder, are sometimes faced with the complex decision of whether or not to come out. That would often mean battling false stereotypes that disabled…
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 25, 2023