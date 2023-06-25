What to do if your child is struggling: Steps caregivers can take to help kids and teens with their mental health
By Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
Tracy Vaillancourt, Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in School-Based Mental Health and Violence Prevention, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
With child and adolescent mental health problems on the rise, here is a a step-by-step guide for caregivers for recognizing signs of mental distress and responding with support and resources.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 25, 2023