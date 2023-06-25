Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wagner's mutiny punctured Putin's 'strongman' image and exposed cracks in his rule

By Peter Rutland, Professor of Government, Wesleyan University
Signs of discontent among Russian nationalists and Wagner had been growing before a column of paramilitaries began an aborted march on Moscow.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
