Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children’s movement affects health and development but research is lacking in Africa: here’s why

By Catherine Draper, Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
Anthony Okely, Distinguished Professor of Public Health, University of Wollongong
Aoko Oluwayomi, PhD Candidate (Exercise Physiology), University of Lagos
Chalchisa Abdeta, PhD candidate, University of Wollongong
Africa contributes less than 1% of research worldwide on movement behaviours in children. This means that research on movement behaviours has largely excluded over 16% of the world’s population.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Making pride more inclusive means creating space for 2SLGBTQ+ people with disabilities
~ Organizations are leaving disabled workers behind in their DEI efforts — here's how they can do better
~ What to do if your child is struggling: Steps caregivers can take to help kids and teens with their mental health
~ Finding joy at age 100: Talking to centenarians about living their best life at any age
~ Zoos and universities must work together to safeguard wildlife and improve conservation
~ Wagner's mutiny punctured Putin's 'strongman' image and exposed cracks in his rule
~ 920 million people could face conflict over the world's rivers by 2050: what our study found in Africa
~ Five questions for African countries that want to build climate-resilient health systems
~ Simon Crean, former Labor and ACTU leader, dies aged 74
~ Wagner's rebellion may have been thwarted, but Putin has never looked weaker and more vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter