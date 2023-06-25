Children’s movement affects health and development but research is lacking in Africa: here’s why
By Catherine Draper, Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
Anthony Okely, Distinguished Professor of Public Health, University of Wollongong
Aoko Oluwayomi, PhD Candidate (Exercise Physiology), University of Lagos
Chalchisa Abdeta, PhD candidate, University of Wollongong
Africa contributes less than 1% of research worldwide on movement behaviours in children. This means that research on movement behaviours has largely excluded over 16% of the world’s population.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 25, 2023