Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wagner's rebellion may have been thwarted, but Putin has never looked weaker and more vulnerable

By Matthew Sussex, Fellow, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
Perhaps the gravest concern for Putin: having for years encouraged the Kremlin’s powerful elites to compete for his favour, he’s now given them a powerful reason to unite against him.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Victoria has rediscovered a dragon – how do we secure its future?
~ What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine
~ Sudan: OHCHR calls for ‘urgent action’ to end militia attacks on people fleeing El Geneina
~ The Wagner Group mercenary revolt in Russia could give Putin an exit ramp from Ukraine
~ Wagner group mercenaries in Africa: why there hasn't been any effective opposition to drive them out
~ How the Wagner Group mercenary revolt in Russia could give Vladimir Putin an exit ramp from Ukraine
~ Amnesty International’s Secretary General to visit Taiwan
~ USA: One year on, overturning of Roe vs. Wade has fueled human rights crisis
~ Palestine: Justice remains elusive two years after the killing of Nizar Banat
~ Digital rights activist groups urge tech giants to defend against Hong Kong’s injunctions against protest anthem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter