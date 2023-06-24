Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Wagner Group mercenary revolt in Russia could give Putin an exit ramp from Ukraine

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
If Vladimir Putin can shift blame for a failed war in Ukraine onto Wagner Group forces as they engage in an armed rebellion on Russian territory, it could provide him an escape hatch from Ukraine.The Conversation


