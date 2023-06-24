Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digital rights activist groups urge tech giants to defend against Hong Kong’s injunctions against protest anthem

By Oiwan Lam
More than 24 human rights and digital rights groups believed that the injunctions, once granted, would have a “disastrous effect” on freedom of expression and information access, with global implications.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ USA: One year on, overturning of Roe vs. Wade has fueled human rights crisis
~ Palestine: Justice remains elusive two years after the killing of Nizar Banat
~ Fractured foundations: how Antarctica's 'landfast' ice is dwindling and why that's bad news
~ Urgent reform needed to shield women and children from violence during custody battles
~ NY Governor Should Sign Tropical Deforestation Bill
~ A year after Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, Black women still struggle for access to reproductive health care
~ How to silence an environmental protest Azerbaijan style
~ A Trinidad & Tobago bookstore carrying a LGBTQ+ themed children's book causes both outrage and inspiration online
~ #StandWithBach: Support for detained environment lawyer who is on hunger strike in Vietnam
~ In Turkey, a TV show ‘Metamorphosis’ pushes state propaganda
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter