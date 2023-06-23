Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fractured foundations: how Antarctica's 'landfast' ice is dwindling and why that's bad news

By Alexander Fraser, Senior Researcher in Antarctic Remote Sensing, University of Tasmania
Christine Weldrick, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Tasmania
Laura Dalman, PhD candidate, University of Tasmania
Matthew Corkill, PhD candidate, University of Tasmania
Pat Wongpan, Quantitative Sea Ice Biogeochemist/Ecologist, University of Tasmania
More trouble in Antarctica: the extent of frozen seawater fastened to the coast (called landfast ice) hit a record low in March 2022. If this trend persists, the consequences could be catastrophic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
