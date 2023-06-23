Fractured foundations: how Antarctica's 'landfast' ice is dwindling and why that's bad news
By Alexander Fraser, Senior Researcher in Antarctic Remote Sensing, University of Tasmania
Christine Weldrick, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Tasmania
Laura Dalman, PhD candidate, University of Tasmania
Matthew Corkill, PhD candidate, University of Tasmania
Pat Wongpan, Quantitative Sea Ice Biogeochemist/Ecologist, University of Tasmania
More trouble in Antarctica: the extent of frozen seawater fastened to the coast (called landfast ice) hit a record low in March 2022. If this trend persists, the consequences could be catastrophic.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 23, 2023