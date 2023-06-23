Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NY Governor Should Sign Tropical Deforestation Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Amazon River in the Amazon rainforest, in Leticia, Colombia, April 1, 2023.  © 2023 Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The New York State Assembly took a crucial step towards approving the Tropical Deforestation-Free Procurement Act on Wednesday, a bill intended to ensure that companies contracting with the state are not contributing to tropical deforestation and human rights abuses overseas. The governor should sign it into law without delay. New York is the third largest economy among US states. Each year, it provides millions of meals to students…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A year after Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, Black women still struggle for access to reproductive health care
~ How to silence an environmental protest Azerbaijan style
~ A Trinidad & Tobago bookstore carrying a LGBTQ+ themed children's book causes both outrage and inspiration online
~ #StandWithBach: Support for detained environment lawyer who is on hunger strike in Vietnam
~ In Turkey, a TV show ‘Metamorphosis’ pushes state propaganda
~ A leaked report exposes government's cover-up of repressions against Uyghurs in China
~ Are low-traffic neighbourhoods greenwashing? Here's what the evidence says
~ Why a Banksy exhibition in Glasgow makes perfect sense
~ Danger, prestige and authenticity draw thrill-seekers to adventure tourism
~ AI could democratise nutritional advice, but safety and accuracy must come first
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter