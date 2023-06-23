Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A year after Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, Black women still struggle for access to reproductive health care

By Kimala Price, Professor and Chair of Women’s Studies, San Diego State University
Even with laws to protect a woman’s right to have an abortion, Black women found it hard to find access to reproductive health care. It’s only gotten worse since Roe v. Wade was overturned.The Conversation


