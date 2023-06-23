Tolerance.ca
Are low-traffic neighbourhoods greenwashing? Here's what the evidence says

By Jamie Furlong, Research Fellow in Active Travel Interventions, University of Westminster
Ersilia Verlinghieri, Senior Research Fellow at the Active Travel Academy, University of Westminster
Harrie Larrington-Spencer, Research Fellow in the Active Travel Academy, University of Westminster
LTNs were introduced to UK cities to create a more pleasant environment for pedestrians and cyclists - but they’ve become controversial.The Conversation


