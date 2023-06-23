Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

By Arwyn Edwards, Reader in Biology, Department of Life Sciences, Aberystwyth University
To fully understand the extent of climate-related dangers the Arctic – and our planet – is facing, we must focus on organisms too small to be seen with the naked eye.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
