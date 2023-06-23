Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Istanbul Pride showdown highlights threat to LGBTI rights

By Amnesty International
LGBTI people in Türkiye are facing a brazen and deepening crackdown this Pride season, Amnesty International said today, on the eve of Istanbul Pride and Izmir Pride marches, which are due to go ahead on Sunday despite expected attempts to ban them. Discriminatory language by politicians, including high-ranking government officials, targeting LGBTI people both before […] The post Türkiye: Istanbul Pride showdown highlights threat to LGBTI rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Expanding gay sex pardons to women won't help most prosecuted lesbians
~ Berlin airlift and Ukraine war: the importance of symbols during conflicts
~ Berlin blockade 75 years on: how Russian occupation tactics in Ukraine echo Soviet actions in East Germany
~ Reclaiming Windrush Square: why urban development projects need to heed local voices
~ Democratic Republic of Congo Wants More from ICC
~ Morocco/Spain: Agony goes on for families of missing and dead as Melilla cover-up continues
~ From Hong-Kong to Central Europe and back: Interview with Prague-based activist Loretta Lau
~ Replacing news editors with AI is a worry for misinformation, bias and accountability
~ Cuba: Authorities must release prisoners of conscience wrongly convicted a year ago
~ UN Public Service Day Marked amid Uncertain Future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter