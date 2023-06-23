Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democratic Republic of Congo Wants More from ICC

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image After the rain, traders leave the market with their luggage in Kitchanga, 90 kilometers from the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, December 10, 2022. © 2022 AFP/GUERCHOM NDEBO via Getty Images The Democratic Republic of Congo is requesting the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the upsurge of violence and abuses in the embattled eastern province of North Kivu. Last week, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced that the Congolese government formally requested his office to investigate serious crimes allegedly committed in North Kivu since…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Expanding gay sex pardons to women won't help most prosecuted lesbians
~ Berlin airlift and Ukraine war: the importance of symbols during conflicts
~ Berlin blockade 75 years on: how Russian occupation tactics in Ukraine echo Soviet actions in East Germany
~ Reclaiming Windrush Square: why urban development projects need to heed local voices
~ Türkiye: Istanbul Pride showdown highlights threat to LGBTI rights
~ Morocco/Spain: Agony goes on for families of missing and dead as Melilla cover-up continues
~ From Hong-Kong to Central Europe and back: Interview with Prague-based activist Loretta Lau
~ Replacing news editors with AI is a worry for misinformation, bias and accountability
~ Cuba: Authorities must release prisoners of conscience wrongly convicted a year ago
~ UN Public Service Day Marked amid Uncertain Future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter