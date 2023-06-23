Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco/Spain: Agony goes on for families of missing and dead as Melilla cover-up continues

By Amnesty International
Families of the dead and missing are trapped in limbo as their attempts to find out what happened to their loved ones and efforts to ensure justice, truth and reparation are being impeded in an apparent cover up by Spanish and Moroccan authorities, said Amnesty International on the eve of the first anniversary of the […] The post Morocco/Spain: Agony goes on for families of missing and dead as Melilla cover-up continues appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Hong-Kong to Central Europe and back: Interview with Prague-based activist Loretta Lau
~ Replacing news editors with AI is a worry for misinformation, bias and accountability
~ Cuba: Authorities must release prisoners of conscience wrongly convicted a year ago
~ UN Public Service Day Marked amid Uncertain Future
~ Lots of kids are 'late talkers'. Here's when to take action
~ We are closer than ever to being able to 3D print medicines. Here's why that's important
~ Before the Barunga Declaration, there was the Barunga Statement, and Hawke's promise of Treaty
~ Almost no one uses Bitcoin as currency, new data proves. It's actually more like gambling
~ 'A study buddy' that raises 'serious questions': how uni students approached AI in their first semester with ChatGPT
~ Buying bugs and beetles, or shopping for scorpions and snails? Australia's pet trade includes hundreds of spineless species
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter