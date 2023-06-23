Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We are closer than ever to being able to 3D print medicines. Here's why that's important

By Amirali Popat, Associate Professor and Director of Research, The University of Queensland
Jared Miles, Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Liam Krueger, Research scientist, The University of Queensland
One size doesn’t fit all – customising your medicines with 3D printing could be a game changer, especially for people with complex medical needs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
